BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Appoints Jay Thornton As Chairman Of Board

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, 126 PERCENT RESERVE REPLACEMENT & CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS TO DISCUSS ITS YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - ANNOUNCE THAT JAY THORNTON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF OBSIDIAN ENERGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS , EFFECTIVELY IMMEDIATELY

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY - GEORGE BROOKMAN, WHO HAS BEEN ACTING CHAIR SINCE AUGUST 8, 2017, WILL REMAIN AS A DIRECTOR ON BOARD.