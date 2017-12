Dec 6 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $49.5 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING TO DEVELOP CONTROLLABLE CELL AND GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS

* OBSIDIAN THERAPEUTICS - SERIES A FINANCING LED BY GV, AND INCLUDED TAKEDA VENTURES, AMGEN VENTURES AMONG OTHERS