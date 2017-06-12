BRIEF-Ocado Group posts 22-wk profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds

June 12 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc
* Launches an offering of senior secured notes that would be issued with customary high yield terms
* Financing transactions are intended to extend maturity profile of ocado's debt and diversify its sources of funding
* Proceeds of offering will support continued growth of our uk retail capacity, and further improvements to our proprietary platform
* 22-wk profit before tax 6.7 million pounds versus 4.6 million pounds year ago
* expect capital expenditure in 2017 to be approximately £175 million
* Revenue for 22 weeks ended april 30 increased to 600.5 million stg versus 481.7 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: