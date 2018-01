Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc:

* OCADO GROUP PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN OCADO AND SOBEYS​

* OCADO GROUP PLC - ‍SOBEYS AND OCADO WILL DEVELOP THEIR FIRST CUSTOMER FULFILMENT CENTRE (“CFC”) IN GREATER TORONTO AREA.​

* OCADO GROUP PLC - ‍OCADO EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL CAPEX OF £15M IN FY18 FINANCIAL YEAR TO SUPPORT THIS PARTNERSHIP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: