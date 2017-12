Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ocado:

* CFO SAYS DRIVER SHORTAGE THAT AFFECTED SALES WAS MOSTLY IN PARTS OF LONDON AND SOUTH EAST OF ENGLAND

* CFO SAYS DRIVER SHORTAGE THAT AFFECTED SALES NOT UNIQUE TO OCADO

* CFO SAYS DRIVER SHORTAGE HAS PUSHED UP WAGE RATES IN SOME LOCATIONS

* CFO SAYS Q4 SALES GROWTH WOULD HAVE BEEN “CLOSER TO 13 PERCENT” IF DIDN‘T HAVE DRIVER SHORTAGE Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)