Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ocado:

* CFO SAYS WILL INTRODUCE SEGMENTAL REPORTING TO MAKE CLEAR SPLIT BETWEEN UK RETAIL AND INTL SOLUTIONS UNITS

* CEO SAYS CASINO DEAL IS NEW, SEPARATE FROM DEAL ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR

* CEO SAYS TALKING TO LOTS OF RETAILERS, EXPECT FURTHER DEALS

* CEO SAYS NEW GROUPE CASINO CFC WILL BE BIGGER THAN ITS ANDOVER CFC WHICH IS ABLE TO HANDLE 350 MILLION STG OF SALES