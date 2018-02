Feb 1 (Reuters) - OCC :

* OCC SAYS CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME IN JANUARY WAS UP 42 PERCENT FROM JANUARY 2017 WITH 479.8 MILLION CONTRACTS

* OCC - CLEARED FUTURES VOLUME IS UP 23 PERCENT IN JANUARY WITH 11.9 MILLION CONTRACTS

* OCC - EQUITY OPTIONS VOLUME IN JANUARY WAS 411.7 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 41 PERCENT FROM JANUARY 2017 Source text for Eikon: