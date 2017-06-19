FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum agrees to number of purchase, sale transactions in Permian Basin

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* Has agreed to a number of purchase and sale transactions in Permian Basin

* On combined basis, transactions require no net cash outlay and add about 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to company's production

* Net Permian resources transactions will generate proceeds of approximately $0.6 billion

* Will reduce its Permian resources position by 13,000 net acres, divesting non-strategic acreage in Andrews, Martin and Pecos counties

* Also agreed to increase its ownership interests and assume operatorship of a CO(2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

