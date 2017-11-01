FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum Corp reports qtrly core earnings per share $0.18
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:29 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum Corp reports qtrly core earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - reported net income of $190 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017‍​

* Occidental Petroleum Corp qtrly core earnings per share $0.18 ‍​

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - q3 average worldwide realized crude oil prices were $46.19 per barrel , a decrease of 1 percent compared with q2 2017

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - chemical pre-tax income for q3 2017 of $200 million was negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey by approximately $60 million‍​

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - q3 total average daily production volumes were 600,000 boe, compared to 601,000 boe in the second quarter of 2017

* Occidental Petroleum Corp qtrly revenue $2,999‍​ million versus $2,648 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - Hurricane Harvey impacted q3 income by $70 million in chemical and midstream segments

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - Hurricane Harvey reduced average daily production by 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent in co's permian resources operations in q3 Source text: [bit.ly/2h3GrJZ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
