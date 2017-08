Aug 2 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.15

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.66

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - ‍total average daily production volumes were 601,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) for Q2 of 2017​

* Occidental Petroleum Corp qtrly revenue $3,060 million versus $2,531 mln‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $2.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw7qZlbla] Further company coverage: