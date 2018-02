BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum Qtrly Core Earnings Per Share $0.41

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM - TOTAL AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUMES WERE 621,000 BOE FOR Q4 2017, COMPARED TO 600,000 BOE IN Q3 2017

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM-AVERAGE WORLDWIDE REALIZED CRUDE OIL PRICES WERE $53.67 PER BARREL FOR Q4, AN INCREASE OF 16 PERCENT COMPARED WITH THE Q3 OF 2017

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM -2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $3.9 BILLION, ESTIMATED PRODUCTION GROWTH OF 8 TO 12 PERCENT, WITH 40 PERCENT ANNUAL GROWTH IN PERMIAN RESOURCES‍​

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM- CHEMICAL PRE-TAX INCOME FOR Q4 WAS $222 MILLION, COMPARED TO PRE-TAX INCOME OF $200 MILLION IN THE Q3 OF 2017

* QTRLY REVENUE $3,588 MILLION VERSUS $2,826 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $3.53 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM - Q4 OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME REFLECTED NON-CASH CHARGES ON NON-CORE PERMIAN ACREAGE OF ABOUT $400 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: