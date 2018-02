BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum Sees Oil & Gas 2018 Total Production Of 640,000 Boed – 665,000 Boed

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP - SEES OIL & GAS SEGMENT FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 640,000 BOED – 665,000 BOED

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP - SEES OIL & GAS SEGMENT FY 2018 PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 195,000 BOED – 209,000 BOED

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP - SEES OIL & GAS SEGMENT FY 2018 INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 286,000 BOED – 297,000 BOED

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP - SEES OIL & GAS SEGMENT Q1 TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 592,000 BOED – 603,000 BOED

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP - SEES OIL & GAS SEGMENT Q1 PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 169,000 BOED – 173,000 BOED

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP - SEES $200 MILLION - $300 MILLION PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2018 FOR MIDSTREAM

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT, ABOUT $250 MILLION PRE-TAX INCOME IN Q1 AND ABOUT $1,000 MILLION PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2018‍​

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP SEES EXPLORATION EXPENSE FOR Q1 2018 ABOUT $20 MILLION

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP SEES EXPLORATION EXPENSE FOR FY 2018 ABOUT $150 MILLION

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM-CURRENT CASH BALANCE TO FUND PLAN TO BREAKEVEN ASSUMING $50 WTI IN 2018; DON‘T ANTICIPATE INCREASING DEBT LEVELS TO ACHIEVE PLAN‍​

* OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SAYS OCCIDENTAL’S FIRST CLIMATE REPORT WILL BE RELEASED IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: