BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces new drilling contract and increased contract backlog
#Regulatory News
October 13, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces new drilling contract and increased contract backlog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces new drilling contract and increased contract backlog

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍contract is expected to commence in q1 2018, to be performed by ocean rig poseidon​

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - has signed new drilling contract with statoil, for 1-well drilling program offshore tanzania​

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍as result of contract, company has increased its estimated contract backlog by about $20 million​

* Ocean Rig - ‍lundin norway has declared option to extend existing contract of leiv eiriksson, which is now expected to have employment until march 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

