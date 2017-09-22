FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces the completion of its restructuring
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 22, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces the completion of its restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces the completion of its restructuring and the occurrence of the restructuring effective date

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍company’s amended and restated rights agreement terminated​

* Ocean Rig UDW - ‍total cash of at least $690 million, including about $20 million restricted cash associated with Ocean Rig Apollo estimated as of September 30​

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍ estimated as of September 30, 2017, debt of about $567 million, including about $117 million associated with Ocean Rig Apollo​

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - backlog of about $1.2 billion, including about $109 million in termination fees associated with Ocean Rig Apollo, estimated as of Sept 30

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍co may terminate management services agreement at any time, subject to payment of $30 million; convenience termination fee​

* Ocean Rig UDW - may terminate TMS deal subject to payment of termination fee of over $150 million that shall be reduced ratably on daily basis over term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.