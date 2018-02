Feb 13 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd:

* FRANCOIS KUTTEL HAS TAKEN DECISION TO TENDER HIS RESIGNATION AS A DIRECTOR AND CEO OF OCEANA WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* BOARD HAS APPOINTED RODNEY GERALD NICOL AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE 1 MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: