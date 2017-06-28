FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Oceaneering International says on June 27, 2017, entered into agreement, amendment no. 3 to credit agreement
#Regulatory News
June 28, 2017 / 8:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Oceaneering International says on June 27, 2017, entered into agreement, amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc:

* Oceaneering International inc says on june 27, 2017, entered into agreement and amendment no. 3 to credit agreement - sec filing

* Oceaneering International inc says credit agreement originally provided for a $300 million three-year term loan and a $500 million five-year revolving credit facility

* Oceaneering International - amendment no. 3 amended agreement to extend maturities of credit facility & term loan to oct. 25, 2021 & oct. 25, 2019, respectively Source text (bit.ly/2snlx86) Further company coverage:

