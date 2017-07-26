FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Oceaneering reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Oceaneering reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $515 million versus I/B/E/S view $488.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oceaneering International Inc - our subsea products backlog at June 30, 2017 was $328 million, compared to our March 31, 2017 backlog of $407 million

* Oceaneering International Inc says outlook for full year of 2017 has not changed

* Oceaneering International Inc - overall outlook for full year of 2017 has not changed

* Oceaneering International Inc - beyond 2017, we believe that oil and gas industry will continue its investment in deepwater projects

* Oceaneering International Inc - "beyond 2017, foresee improving demand for our services and products"

* Oceaneering International Inc - for Q3 of 2017, we are expecting a sequential increase in our overall quarterly operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.