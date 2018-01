Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oceanfirst Financial Corp:

* ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY PAY RATE TO $15.00, INCREASING SHARES AVAILABLE IN EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PROGRAM BY 300,000 SHARES

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED TO $42.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $35.8 MILLION FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: