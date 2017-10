Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($758.70 million) debt financing instruments

* Says Oceanwide Ventures Ltd, Oceanwide Dynamics Ltd Partnership and Oceanwide Millenuym Ltd plan to invest in fund worth $100 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2w93qWe; bit.ly/2xgotK3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5902 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)