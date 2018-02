BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Qtrly Net Income $0.03 Per Class A Share

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* OZ MANAGEMENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.03 PER CLASS A SHARE

* AS OF FEB 1, 2018 ESTIMATED AUM INCREASED TO $33.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017 ‍​

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF $0.27 PER ADJUSTED CLASS A SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $438.2 MILLION VERSUS $281.3 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27, REVENUE VIEW $450.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: