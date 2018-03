March 5 (Reuters) - OCI Partners LP:

* OCI PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* OCI PARTNERS LP - FADY KIAMA RESIGNED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF PARTNERSHIP, EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, 2018

* OCI PARTNERS LP - ‍ ON MARCH 2 BESHOY GUIRGUIS WAS APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF PARTNERSHIP​

* OCI PARTNERS LP - ‍BESHOY GUIRGUIS GUIRGUIS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CFO OF OCI AMERICAS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: