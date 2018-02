Feb 5 (Reuters) - OCI Partners Lp:

* OCI PARTNERS - PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 33% TO $343 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* OCI PARTNERS LP - ‍ PRELIMINARY NET INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 OF $24 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $51 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2016​