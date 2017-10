Aug 7 (Reuters) - OCI Partners Lp:

* OCI Partners Lp reports 2017 second quarter results and announces $0.12 quarterly cash distribution

* Qtrly revenues increased 32 pct to $74 million compared to $56 million for same period in 2016

* Qtrly net loss of $1 million compared to a net loss of $15 million for same period in 2016

* OCI Partners Lp - average realized methanol price was $331 per metric ton in q2, an increase of 72 pct