Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oclaro Inc:

* OCLARO ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q2 REVENUE $139.3 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $120 MILLION TO $128 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $120 MILLION TO $128 MILLION

* SEES Q3 FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME IN RANGE OF $13 MILLION TO $17 MILLION