FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix receives complete response letter from FDA for Dextenza NDA
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 9:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix receives complete response letter from FDA for Dextenza NDA

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix™ receives complete response letter from fda for dextenza™ nda

* Ocular Therapeutix inc says outstanding items pertain to form fda-483 close-out of manufacturing deficiencies and analytical testing

* Ocular Therapeutix inc says complete response letter states that fda has determined that it cannot approve nda in its present form

* Ocular Therapeutix -crl acknowledges receipt of co's nda amendment dated july 10, 2017 and states amendment was not reviewed prior to fda's action of crl

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc says as a result, fda did not have opportunity to review company's close-out response prior to issuing crl

* Ocular Therapeutix -FDA indicated applicable sections of amendment submitted by ocular could be incorporated when responding to deficiencies noted in crl

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc says satisfactory resolution of manufacturing deficiencies detailed in form fda-483 is required before nda may be approved

* Ocular Therapeutix -fda's letter did not identify any efficacy or safety concerns with respect to clinical data for dextenza provided in nda

* Ocular Therapeutix -fda's letter did not identify any need for additional clinical trials for nda approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.