BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix to eliminate 26 positions across organization
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix to eliminate 26 positions across organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* Ocular Therapeutix says on july 31, board of directors approved a strategic restructuring to eliminate a portion of company’s workforce - sec filing

* Ocular Therapeutix - company will eliminate 26 positions across organization, representing approximately nineteen percent of company’s workforce

* Currently expects to substantially complete restructuring and to record restructuring charges in q3 of 2017

* Currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.5 million

* Ocular says co continuing to review potential impact of restructuring; unable to estimate any additional restructuring costs or charges at this time Source text - bit.ly/2u1rY6s Further company coverage:

