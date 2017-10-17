FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen enters into agreements with Arkansas & district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions​
October 17, 2017 / 10:53 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into agreements with Arkansas & district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Ocwen Financial Corp - ‍ entered into agreements with Arkansas and district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions​

* Ocwen - ‍entered agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Tennessee on separate terms that addressed concerns related to financial reporting​

* Ocwen Financial - ‍none of agreements contain any monetary fines or penalties, although ocwen will incur costs complying with terms of settlements​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zf82uN) Further company coverage:

