BRIEF-Ocwen enters into agreements with Arkansas & district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Ocwen Financial Corp - entered into agreements with Arkansas and district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions
* Ocwen - entered agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Tennessee on separate terms that addressed concerns related to financial reporting
* Ocwen Financial - none of agreements contain any monetary fines or penalties, although ocwen will incur costs complying with terms of settlements