BRIEF-Ocwen Financial Says Entered Into Additional Agreements To Resolve Regulatory Actions Brought By North Carolina, South Dakota

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL AGREEMENTS TO RESOLVE REGULATORY ACTIONS BROUGHT BY NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH DAKOTA - SEC FILING

* OCWEN FINANCIAL-ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT REGARDING RIGHTS TO MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS INCLUDING SERVICING ADDENDUM,AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO TRANSFER AGREEMENT​

* OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS HOLDINGS WILL MAKE A LUMP-SUM FEE RESTRUCTURING PAYMENT OF $279.6 MILLION TO OCWEN ON DATE OF NEW RMSR AGREEMENT

* OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS CONTINUES TO SEEK RESOLUTIONS WITH REMAINING 4 REGULATORY AGENCIES, 2 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL

* OCWEN FINANCIAL-PURSUANT TO NEW AGREEMENT, CO TO CONTINUE TO SERVICE MORTGAGE LOANS RELATED TO SUBJECT MSRS UNTIL NEEDED THIRD PARTY CONSENTS OBTAINED​

* OCWEN FINANCIAL - NEW RESIDENTIAL AGREES TO WAIVE ANY RIGHTS NEW RESIDENTIAL MAY HAVE HAD UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS TO REPLACE CO AS NAMED SERVICER

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO SERVICING ADDENDUM, OCWEN WILL SERVICE MORTGAGE LOANS RELATED TO SUBJECT MSRS​

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍INITIAL TERM OF SERVICING ADDENDUM IS FOR FIVE YEARS FOLLOWING JULY 23, 2017​

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXIT AUTOMOTIVE CAPITAL SERVICES BUSINESS​

* OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS EXPECT TO HAVE EXITED AUTOMOTIVE CAPITAL SERVICES BUSINESS BY END OF Q2, DO NOT EXPECT EXIT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS