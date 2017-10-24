FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says exploring strategic approaches
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says exploring strategic approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial - ‍as part of cost structure, performance optimizing initiatives, continuing to explore strategic approaches to streamline business

* Ocwen Financial - seeking to focus operations on mortgage servicing and its retail forward lending channel, primarily through retail lending recapture

* Ocwen Financial - currently evaluating long-term strategy with respect to reverse lending activities

* Ocwen Financial - long term strategy includes potential sale of reverse lending business or some assets of the business - sec filing

* Ocwen Financial - barclays capital inc is advising the company on its alternatives related to its reverse mortgage assets and business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.