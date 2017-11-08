BRIEF-Odyssey Marine Exploration Q3 loss per share $0.27

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
* Odyssey Marine Exploration reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.27
* Total revenue in current quarter was $0.0 million, a $2.9 million decrease over revenue in same period a year ago
* Are in active negotiations and expect to advance one or more new Seafloor mineral projects in 2018
* An upcoming contracted project is expected to begin generating sufficient cash in 2018 to fund overall operations
* Sees upcoming contracted project expected to begin generating sufficient cash in 2018, to produce cash returns for 12-18 months