* Ofcom findings on fox/sky merger published
* Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality
* Identifies a risk of increased influence by members of Murdoch family trust over UK news agenda and political process, with its unique presence on radio, television, in print and online
* Has considered allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News that are extremely serious and disturbing
* We consider that these concerns may justify a reference by secretary of state to competition and markets authority
* Our assessment finds that sky would remain a fit and proper licence holder in event of merger