FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Office Depot posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.06/shr from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Office Depot posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.06/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc

* Office Depot Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.44 billion

* Office Depot Inc - ‍continues to expect total company sales in 2017 to be lower than 2016​

* Qtrly retail division sales were $1.1 billion in q2 of 2017 compared to $1.2 billion in prior year period

* Office Depot Inc - ‍additional cost saving initiatives are expected to deliver over $250 million in annual benefits by end of 2018​

* Office Depot - expects rate of sales decline to improve in h2 2017 based on improvements in customer retention, implementation of new customer wins​

* Office Depot Inc - ‍expects to be substantially complete with officemax integration and realize majority of synergy benefits by end of 2017​

* Office Depot Inc - ‍merger integration expenses are now estimated to total approximately $40 million in 2017​

* Office Depot Inc - retail division had 6 pct decline in comparable store sales in quarter

* Office Depot Inc - ‍company continues to expect adjusted operating income of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2017​

* Office Depot- estimates will incur about $125 million in costs to implement cost saving programs, of which $75 million has been incurred in 2016, through H1 2017​

* Office Depot Inc - ‍continues to anticipate free cash flow from continuing operations to be more than $300 million in 2017​

* Office depot inc - ‍capital expenditures in 2017 are now expected to be approximately $150 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $10.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Office depot inc - ‍ majority of remaining costs to implement the cost saving programs are expected to be incurred by end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.