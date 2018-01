Jan 4 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* OFFICE DEPOT SAYS ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH CFO JOSEPH LOWER - SEC FILING

* OFFICE DEPOT - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, LOWER WILL RECEIVE ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $600,000

* OFFICE DEPOT - UNDER AGREEMENT, LOWER WILL RECEIVE NEW HIRE SIGN-ON EQUITY AWARD OF $2 MILLION FOLLOWING EFFECTIVE DATE OF BECMONING CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2EWWWOH) Further company coverage: