BRIEF-‍Office Of Comptroller Of Currency Issued Consent Order To Further "Enhance Unit's Bank Secrecy Act Program​

* WASHINGTON FEDERAL - ‍OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY ISSUED CONSENT ORDER RELATING TO UNIT TO FURTHER“ENHANCE UNIT’S BANK SECRECY ACT PROGRAM​

* WASHINGTON FEDERAL - WASHINGTON FEDERAL,NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR EXPENSES AS IT STRENGTHENS BANK SECRECY ACT PROGRAM

* WASHINGTON FEDERAL SAYS UNIT ‍DOES NOT EXPECT TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS OR BRANCH EXPANSION UNTIL ITS BSA PROGRAM HAS IMPROVED- SEC FILING​

* WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC - CO ‍CONTINUES TO EXECUTE ITS EXPANDED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 24, 2018​