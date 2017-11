Nov 21 (Reuters) - OFFICIIS PROPERTIES SA:

* ANNOUNCES 95% OF PORTFOLIO IS NOW LET‍​

* ‍MCCANN WORLDGROUP FRANCE TO TAKE UP 8,450 SQUARE METRES IN ECOSPHERE CAMPUS​

* LEASE SIGNED WITH MCCANN WORLDGROUP FRANCE TO COME INTO EFFECT IN H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)