BRIEF-OFZ Informs About Opening Of Arrangement Proceedings Of Its Debtor, Shareholder

Jan 11 (Reuters) - ORGANIC FARMA ZDROWIA SA (OFZ):

* RECEIVES INFORMATION ABOUT OPENING OF ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS OF ITS DEBTOR, JERZY SKONIECZNY

* JERZY SKONIECZNY IS CO‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER AND SHAREHOLDER

* JERZY SKONIECZNY HAS LIABILITY TOWARDS CO OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 1, 2017

* TO DECIDE ON CREATING RESERVE REGARDING ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS OF ITS DEBTOR, JERZY SKONIECZNY