BRIEF-OGE Energy Corp Posts Qtrly EPS of $1.48

Feb 22 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48

* OG&E IS PROJECTED TO EARN $1.43 TO $1.53 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE‍​ IN 2018

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $501.9 MILLION VERSUS $530.8‍​ MILLION

* OGE ENERGY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OGE ENERGY - 2017 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE INCLUDE $1.18 PER SHARE GAIN ON 2017 TAX REFORM AT UNREGULATED MIDSTREAM INVESTMENT‍​