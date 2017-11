BRIEF-Oge Energy Corp posts quarterly earnings of $0.92 per diluted share ‍​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oge Energy Corp

* Oge Energy Corp - Earnings of $0.92 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2017 ‍​

* Oge Energy Corp qtrly operating revenues $716.8 million versus $743.9 million ‍​

* Oge Energy Corp - Company’s 2017 OG&E earnings guidance is projected to be $1.50 to $1.52 per average diluted share

* Oge Energy Corp - Oge Energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2017 is projected to be $1.85 to $1.91 per average diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $750.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

