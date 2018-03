March 6 (Reuters) - Wellcare Health Plans Inc:

* ‘OHANA HEALTH PLAN AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE COMMUNITY CARE SERVICES (CCS) STATEWIDE TO ELIGIBLE MEDICAID MEMBERS

* ‍OHANA HEALTH PLAN - OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018​