July 27 (Reuters) - OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN SA:

* SAYS MAGENTA INFRAESTRUCTURA HAS ACQUIRED 28.34 PERCENT OF CAPITAL STOCK OF OHL MEXICO IN TENDER OFFER

* SAYS MAGENTA INFRAESTRUCTURA HOLDS 85.85 PERCENT OF CAPITAL STOCK OF OHL MEXICO UPON ACQUISITION (WITHOUT CONSIDERING TREASURY SHARES)

* SAYS MAGENTA INFRAESTRUCTURA WILL PROCEED WITH SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OHL MEXICO Source text for Eikon:

