Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc:

* OHR PHARMACEUTICAL REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* OHR PHARMACEUTICAL - ‍BOARD HAS ENGAGED ROTH CAPITAL MARKETS, TO ADVISE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT, TO ASSIST IN PURSUING RANGE OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​