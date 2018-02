Feb 8 (Reuters) - Total Sa:

* TOTAL‘S CFO PATRICK DE LA CHEVARDIÈRE SAYS PLANS 14 MAJOR START-UPS IN 2017-2018, CONFIDENT IN RESERVES REPLACEMENT

* TOTAL‘S CFO PATRICK DE LA CHEVARDIÈRE SAYS INTENDS TO LAUNCH 10 NEW PROJECTS BY THE END OF 2018

* TOTAL‘S CFO PATRICK DE LA CHEVARDIÈRE SAYS EXPLORATION BUDGET FOR 2018 SET AT $1.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix)