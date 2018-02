Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc:

* OIL STATES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍PRICING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5.9 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK BY A CERTAIN SELLING SECURITYHOLDER​

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES BY SELLING SECURITYHOLDER IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $153.8 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: