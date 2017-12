BRIEF-Oil States To Acquire GEODynamics

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc:

* OIL STATES TO ACQUIRE GEODYNAMICS

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - TOTAL TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF $525 MILLION CONSISTS OF A COMBINATION OF $300 MILLION OF CASH AT DEAL CLOSING

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL - DEAL ALSO CONSISTS OF ISSUANCE OF 8.66 MILLION SHARES OF OIL STATES STOCK, VALUED AT $200 MILLION

* OIL STATES - DEAL ON CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS WITH ABOUT $24 MILLION OF GEODYNAMICS’ DEBT BEING REPAID BY SELLERS AT DEAL CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: