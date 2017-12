Dec 19 (Reuters) - Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd :

* Says the company (the acquirer) acquired 1.8 million shares of Oki Electric Cable Co Ltd during the period from Nov. 11 to Dec. 18

* Acquisition price at 3,650 yen per share

* Settlement starts from Dec. 25

* Says the acquirer will hold 86.76 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction, raising from 36.21 percent currently

