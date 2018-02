Feb 5 (Reuters) - OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC:

* COMMENCED ARRANGEMENT TO FORMALLY COMMISSION ITS EXTENSION 2 ESTATE AT OVIA NORTH EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF EDO STATE‍​

* EXPECTED CO WILL ESTABLISH A SECOND OIL PALM MILL AT THAT LOCATION VERY SHORTLY