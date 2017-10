Oct 30 (Reuters) - Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc

* FOR 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, TURNOVER OF 16.59 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 10.91 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* FOR 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, PROFIT ON CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX OF 9.17 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 5.11 BILLION NAIRA