BRIEF-Okta Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50

June 7 (Reuters) - Okta Inc:

* Okta announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.50

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $53 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.2 million

* Okta inc sees q2 total revenue of $55.0 to $56.0 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.25 to $0.26

* Okta Inc sees fy 2018 total revenue of $233.0 to $236.0 million

* Okta Inc sees fy 2018 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $1.11 to $1.15

* For q2 sees non-gaap operating loss of $24.0 million to $23.0 million

* For q2 sees non-gaap operating loss of $24.0 million to $23.0 million

* For fy, sees non-gaap operating loss of $91.2 million to $88.2 million