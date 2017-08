July 17 (Reuters) - Olainfarm As

* Says June's sales have reached 10.11 million euros, which represents an increase by 8 percent compared to same period of 2016

* Says sales of olainfarm in six months increase by 11 percent

* Says in 6 months of 2017, consolidated sales reached 59.16 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)