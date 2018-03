Feb 28 (Reuters) - Olainfarm As:

* CONSOLIDATED SALES OF OLAINFARM REACHED 122 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS SALES IN 2017 INCREASED BY 10% COMPARED TO SALES OF 2016.

* SAYS NET PROFIT REMAINED AT LEVEL OF 2016 AND WAS 11.63 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS BOARD OF AS OLAINFARM PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF 0.21 EUROS PER SHARE FROM PROFIT OF 2017.